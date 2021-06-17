Dad’s play for FREE this Father’s Day at UPutt Family Fun Center in Escanaba!

Dad’s play for FREE this Father’s Day at UPutt Family Fun Center in Escanaba!

Sponsored - It’s almost Father’s Day and what better way to treat your Dad than a fun day of mini-golf, arcade games, glow-in-the-dark cornhole, & affordable snack bar at UPutt Family Fun Center in Escanaba?!

Super-Dads golf for FREE!* (with the mention, screenshot, or photo of this ad).

Please join us to celebrate your Super-Dad this Sunday, June 20th at UPutt Family Fun Center!

Friends, family & fun – all at UPutt Family Fun Center in Escanaba! We’re ready for fun, are you?!

For more information, please head to: https://uputtfamilyfuncenter.com/

For the latest news and updates, please head to: https://www.facebook.com/uputtfamilyfuncenter/

Stop by today, or contact us at (906) 233-7733, or contactuputt@gmail.com

We’ve extended our Summer hours from 12n – 8pm Monday-Saturday, and 12n – 6pm Sunday!

Thank you folks! We hope to see you soon!