It’s your birthday, so let’s party at UPutt Family Fun Center!

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of UPutt Family Fun Center and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about UPutt Family Fun Center, visit https://uputtfamilyfuncenter.com/

Make your next birthday party reservation at UPutt Family Fun Center and it will become an annual tradition! We’ve got it all folks, complete with an affordable snack bar, arcade and glow-in-the-dark mini-golf and cornhole!

Ask about our beautifully decorated private rooms, complete with its own Bluetooth stereo so you can play your birthday child favorites. Each room comes with blacklight-reactive media boards and florescent markers for the kids to draw on. Let us know if we can write a special greeting prior to the party’s arrival!

The rooms are warm & inviting so you can enjoy your party’s privacy. If you need more space, sound-barrier walls open to make a larger room that can accommodate larger parties. Birthday party packages include all paper products (including utensils & tablecloths). To complete the experience, we also provide a small birthday gift for the lucky one we are celebrating!

We’ve extended our Summer hours from 12n – 8pm Monday-Saturday, and 12n – 6pm Sunday!

Friends, family & fun, all at UPutt Family Fun Center in Escanaba! We’re ready for fun, are you?!

For more information, please head to: https://uputtfamilyfuncenter.com/

For the latest news and updates, please head to: https://www.facebook.com/uputtfamilyfuncenter/

Stop by today, or contact us at (906) 233-7733, or contactuputt@gmail.com

Thank you folks! We hope to see you soon!