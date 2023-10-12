The Upper Peninsula without a hospital system?

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Upper Peninsula Health System and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Upper Peninsula Health System, visit https://www.uphealthsystem.com/.

What does our local community look like without a professional, compassionate, and service-minded hospital system? It’s a scary thought, but thanks to the Upper Peninsula Health System, it’s a reality we don’t have to face.

But what if we did?

Simply stated, a community without some level of hospital care is a community that will struggle with health care management and solutions.

Imagine yourself as a 40-something-year-old person suffering with hypertension. One day while working in the yard, you develop a pain in your arm and shoulder -- a telltale sign of a heart attack. Instead of fast, local medical care, you’re forced to hop in an ambulance and be driven hours away to a nearby hospital that can provide emergency cardiovascular care.

The care provided by the Upper Peninsula Health System means you’ll never have to wait for critical emergency care when you need it the most. Hundreds of years of health care experience across all practices and clinics gives us a one-of-a-kind perspective on nearly every health issue.

From diabetes to neuropathy, we’ve got the tools and the talent to provide high-quality care.

Our incredible team of health care practitioners, doctors, and nurses offer a greater level of care than anyone else because we’re members of the community, too. We’re your friends and neighbors who know just how to handle the Upper Peninsula’s unique personalities.

Whatever your health care needs, the Upper Peninsula Health System is here for you.