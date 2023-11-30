Vaccines – Common Myths

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Upper Peninsula Health Plan (UPHP) and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about UPHP, visit https://www.uphp.com.

Upper Peninsula Health Plan (UPHP) is asking community members to consider their reasons for getting yearly vaccines for influenza, COVID-19, and RSV. We all have our reasons to protect those around us. Whether you’re protecting your kids, your coworkers, or fellow community members, everyone has a why. To help inform your decision, UPHP has compiled a list of common myths regarding vaccines.

Myth #1: “I’ve never had the flu before, so I don’t need the flu vaccine.”

Contrary to popular belief, even if you’ve never had the flu, it doesn’t mean you’re invincible. The flu virus mutates each year, and your immune system might not recognize the new strains. Getting vaccinated not only protects you but helps prevent the spread of the virus to vulnerable members of the community.

Myth #2: “I’ve already had COVID-19, so I don’t need the vaccine.”

While recovering from COVID-19 may provide some level of immunity, it’s not guaranteed, and the duration of natural immunity can vary. Vaccination provides longer-lasting protection.

Myth #3: “Vaccines cause the flu (or COVID-19).”

Absolutely not! The flu vaccine, for example, contains inactivated virus particles that cannot cause illness. Similarly, the COVID-19 vaccines do not contain live virus, so they cannot give you COVID-19. They train your immune system to recognize and fight the virus.

Myth #4: “Vaccines are not safe, and they can cause several side effects.”

Vaccines undergo rigorous testing before they are approved for use. The benefits of vaccinations far outweigh the risks. The safety of vaccines is continually monitored, and any concerns are thoroughly investigated.

Myth #5: “Only babies get RSV so only they need to be immunized.”

RSV can infect people of all ages. Generally, infants may be at higher risk of severe disease, but older adults, especially those with conditions such as diabetes and heart/lung disease may also be at risk for severe infections. This year, there are new vaccines available to protect both our youngest and older populations.

UPHP is asking everyone to remember that vaccines not only protect you but also contribute to the well-being of our entire community.

