UPHP Hiring Nurses & Licensed Social Workers as Case Managers in All Areas Outside of Marquette County

UPHP Hiring Nurses & Licensed Social Workers as Case Managers in All Areas Outside of Marquette County

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Upper Peninsula Health Plan and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Upper Peninsula Health Plan, visit www.uphp.com.

Marquette, Mich. – Upper Peninsula Health Plan (UPHP) is currently looking to hire Registered Nurses and Licensed Social Workers as Care Managers in all areas outside of Marquette County.

Care Managers support client members by providing a customized plan of care based on the member’s needs and preferences, and assistance with understanding and navigating their medical benefits provided through Upper Peninsula Health Plan.

These full-time positions include benefits such as competitive wages, health insurance, 401k, Student Loan Repayment programs and Tuition Reimbursement opportunities.

UPHP Care Managers work from the comforts of their own home and within their local communities. In addition, there is no mandatory overtime, night or weekend hours.

Care Managers work in conjunction with seasoned UPHP clinical professionals to help manage the healthcare and improve the quality of life of their clients.

For application information, job descriptions and qualifications, please visit the UPHP website by logging onto: https://www.uphp.com/careers to learn more about these positions and other career opportunities.

UPHP is an Equal Opportunity Employer and does not discriminate against age, gender, race, color, religion, ethnicity, disability or national origin.

Applicants are asked to upload their resumes, salary requirements and a cover letter to the UPHP website shown above. No phone calls please.

UPHP became a health plan provider in August of 1998 when it partnered with more than 300 medical providers, 15 hospitals and many healthcare clinics in every county of the Upper Peninsula.

Based in Marquette, UPHP employs more than 150 talented employees and serves over 55,000 members across the region.