UPHP Encourages the Public to Receive the Flu Vaccination

Marquette, Mich. – Upper Peninsula Health Plan (UPHP) would like to remind the community that the 2022/2023 flu season has arrived and is encouraging the public to get their flu vaccine this season. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), there are millions of people in the U.S. each year that get ill from the flu. Even healthy adults and children are at risk for complications from influenza. The annual flu vaccines can prevent you from contracting influenza as well as prevent people from experiencing serious complications. The yearly flu vaccine is the most important action people can take to protect themselves from influenza.

UPHP is pleased to offer flu shot clinics this season. These flu shot clinics will be paired with the Feeding America Mobile Food Truck sites in Marquette and Alger counties. They will take place on Oct. 12 at the Gwinn/Sawyer Airforce Base, Oct. 19 in Marquette at the Berry Events Center, and Nov. 2 at the Eden Lutheran Church in Munising. The flu shot clinics will take place from noon to two. If interested, people should bring a photo ID and their insurance card. People do not need to be a UPHP member in order to attend.

If unable to attend one of the flu shot clinics, people should contact their local pharmacies and primary care providers to check for availability on the flu vaccine. For more information, UPHP Members can contact Clinical Services at 906-226-1907, and all community members should follow UPHP on their social media accounts for more information on the 2022/2023 influenza season.

About UPHP

Upper Peninsula Health Plan currently serves nearly 55,000 members across five product lines (Michigan Medicaid, MIChild, Children with Special Health Care Services, Healthy Michigan Plan, MI Health Link, and Medicare Advantage) and its network exceeds 2,300 providers.