Little Teeth are a BIG DEAL!

What can parents or caregivers do to prevent cavities in their children to promote good oral health? A good rule of thumb is to follow what the C.D.C. calls "P-E-A-R-L-S of Wisdom." This is a wonderful way to promote good oral health from the time of pregnancy and throughout infancy and toddlerhood.

What is the P-E-A-R-L-S of Wisdom?

P stands for Protect Tiny Teeth which reminds pregnant women the importance of practicing good oral hygiene habits during pregnancy.

E reminds parents to Ensure that they wipe their baby’s gums after each meal.

A is to Avoid putting babies to bed with a bottle.

R is the Reminder to brush a child’s teeth twice daily with a fluoride toothpaste. For children younger than two, parents should consult their provider before introducing fluoride toothpaste.

L is to Limit drinks and food with added sugars such as fruit drinks, soda, cookies, and candies. Instead, encourage children to eat more fruits and vegetables. This habit should continue throughout childhood and beyond.

Finally, S is to Schedule the child’s first dental visit by their first birthday or within 6 months after their first tooth appears.

Making sure to schedule your child’s regular dental visits is always important, and focusing on what your children are eating and drinking is important too as it really affects our oral health, as well as helping to develop and maintain strong, healthy teeth into adulthood.

Here are a few examples of healthy choices that parents can make when it comes to food and drinks to promote good oral health in children.

Choosing foods high in calcium is a good place to start. Broccoli, cheese, milk, and yogurt are great options to help build strong, healthy teeth. Also, crisp fruits and raw vegetables, like apples, carrots and celery are good choices. Offering water between meals is helpful too.

Apart from choosing healthy foods and drinks, are there any other habits that parents should focus on?

Yes! One of the best habits is to get children used to brushing their teeth at least twice a day with fluoride-based toothpaste. Use a pea-sized amount of toothpaste, and parents should watch them brush to make sure they are using good brushing skills until they are at least 6 years old. Also, getting children used to routine dental cleanings beginning at an early age is important.

If you are child who has not visited a dentist yet, schedule their 2023 appointments now and get them on the calendar for this year.