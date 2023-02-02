February is Children’s Dental Health Month

Sponsored - Upper Peninsula Health Plan (UPHP) is focused on the importance of good oral health during the month of February for Children’s Dental Health Month. One of the most common chronic diseases in childhood are cavities and tooth decay. Children who suffer from poor oral health tend to miss more school and earn lower grades than children with good oral hygiene. Children with oral pain may experience problems eating, speaking, and end up missing more school days. This can lead to trouble understanding their educational material and therefore end up receiving lower grades. The good news is that this is totally preventable.

To promote good oral health in our children, parents should focus on limiting food and drinks that are high in sugar. Instead, they should choose foods that are high in calcium to help build strong teeth such as broccoli, cheese, milk, and yogurt. Also, crisp fruits and raw vegetables like apples, carrots, and celery are great choices to aid in building healthy teeth.

Additionally, parents should encourage children to build the habit of brushing their teeth twice a day with a pea-sized amount of fluoride-based toothpaste. Parents with children under the age of two should consult with their provider about the use of fluoride in the child’s toothpaste.

Lastly, making sure to schedule your child’s regular dental visits is always important. If your child hasn’t visited the dentist yet in 2023, schedule their appointments now. If they need help locating a dental provider in their area, parents can use Smile Michigan for assistance. UPHP members can contact our Customer Service Department at 1-800-835-2556 for more information.

About UPHP

Upper Peninsula Health Plan currently serves nearly 55,000 members across five product lines (Michigan Medicaid, MIChild, Children’s Special Health Care Services, Healthy Michigan Plan, and MI Health Link) and its network exceeds 3,000 providers.