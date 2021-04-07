Change Lives, Help the Community... Volunteer to be a Driver!

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Upper Peninsula Health Plan and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Upper Peninsula Health Plan, visit https://www.uphp.com/transportation/volunteer-drivers/.

Upper Peninsula Health Plan (UPHP) offers Non-Emergent Medical Transportation (NEMT) assistance for some of our members. Assistance includes mileage reimbursement or ride assistance, which includes bus tickets, taxi services and our volunteer drivers. Our volunteer drivers are the heartbeat of our benefit, assisting our members by getting them to and from their medical appointments. Without volunteer drivers, many of our members would not be able to get the medical care they need. Learn more about how you can volunteer and make a difference in someone’s life at https://www.uphp.com/transportation/volunteer-drivers/.

BENEFITS

The biggest benefit of joining our volunteer driver network is the satisfaction of helping your community. Our volunteer drivers assure our members get to and from their medical appointments. Without volunteer drivers, some members would not be able to receive the preventive – and often times life sustaining – care they need.

Benefits also include:

A driver rate for mileage reimbursement

Meal reimbursement

Lodging reimbursement if you are doing a long transport

Bridge toll and parking reimbursement with receipts

UPHP also hosts an annual Driver Appreciation Night for our volunteer drivers where you and a guest are invited for food, fun, prizes, and having your voice heard. Past driver appreciation nights have led to process improvements and overall driver satisfaction.

COMMITMENT

UPHP volunteer drivers can commit to as many or as few transports as necessary to complement their schedules. When a driver is needed, a transportation coordinator will contact you. If you miss the call, check your voicemail and return the call to either accept or decline the transport. Remember, you are a volunteer and are allowed to turn down a run.

Trips can include:

Local runs (one or more appointments near to you)

An all-day trip to another Upper Peninsula location

A long run (this could include overnight stays down state or in Wisconsin)

Thank you for your interest in becoming a volunteer driver and helping your community!

We require all volunteer drivers to go through an application process where you’ll review and agree to a background check, our policies/procedures, fill out a survey, and supply all needed documentation (proof of auto insurance, driver registration, and a valid driver license). New drivers will also go through an orientation training, and be expected to complete a renewal application yearly.

To learn more about becoming a volunteer driver or to start the application process, please call UPHP Transportation at 1-800-835-2556 or visit us online. We look forward to speaking with you!