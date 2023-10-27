2023 Breathe Better: Talk to Your Provider About Quitting

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of UPHP and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about UPHP, visit https://www.uphp.com/.

Upper Peninsula Health Plan (UPHP) is launching the 2023 Breathe Better Campaign, focused on encouraging community members to speak to their providers about quitting smoking, vaping, or any of the various commercial tobacco products. Even if someone is not ready to quit today, it’s good to have a conversation with their provider to be ready for if and when they are ready to quit. Quitting the use of tobacco products is hard, and no one has to do it alone. Providers are able to share important resources available to help support tobacco cessation.

Providers are able to speak about the immediate and long-term benefits of quitting the use of tobacco products but also assist with the development of a quit plan. It is important to take things one day at a time. Additionally, they are able to provide information on the use of medication or Nicotine Replacement Therapies and decide what level of priority tobacco cessation needs to be on an individual basis.

UPHP has assembled and distributed Breathe Better QuitKits to some provider offices throughout the Upper Peninsula. These QuitKits have information on managing cravings, how your body heals, reasons for quitting, and how to get in touch with the Michigan Tobacco Quitline.

UPHP members are welcome to call 906-225-4654 for help getting started on their quit journey. Together, we can build a healthy Upper Peninsula.

About UPHP

Upper Peninsula Health Plan currently serves nearly 55,000 members across five product lines (Michigan Medicaid, MIChild, Children’s Special Health Care Services, Healthy Michigan Plan, and MI Health Link) and its network exceeds 3,000 providers.