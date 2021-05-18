UPHP Promoting Women’s Health Month

Sponsored - https://www.uphp.com

MARQUETTE -- May was declared Women’s Health Month by Governor Gretchen Whitmer, and to celebrate and encourage women across the Upper Peninsula to take charge of their health, Upper Peninsula Health Plan (UPHP) has launched the “HealthyHer” campaign!

A play on the word “healthier,” the campaign focuses on women putting their own health first by establishing one healthy goal for themselves. The goal can be anything from getting well-care exams, to exercising more, or just taking some time to unplug from technology when possible.

UPHP is collaborating in this effort with provider offices across the U.P., so they can engage with their female patients and encourage them to do the same.

The campaign serves as a reminder to women that prevention is key. There are a number of preventive exams and screenings for women to stay on top of their health. These include an annual wellness exam, Pap smear, mammogram (if over the age of 40, or earlier based on a provider’s recommendation), and various screenings for things such as cancer or other potential health-related risks.

These preventive exams and screenings are important even when feeling healthy, as they are designed to catch health issues early on when they are more easily treatable.

For more information, contact your local healthcare provider too see if it’s time to schedule your next health examination or wellness visit.

To learn more about the healthcare services offered through UPHP, visit their website at: https://www.uphp.com/ or call (906) 225-7500 or toll-free (800) 835-2556.