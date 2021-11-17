UPHP Offers Local, Affordable Medicare Advantage Plans for UP Residents in 2022; Adds Optional Dental Supplemental Benefit

Sponsored - Marquette, Mich. – Upper Peninsula Health Plan (UPHP) will once again be offering two Medicare Advantage Plans exclusively to Upper Peninsula residents in 2022.

Plan options include UPHP Advantage (HMO-POS) and UPHP Choice (HMO), both of which cover hospital insurance (Medicare Part A), medical insurance (Medicare Part B), and prescription drug coverage (Medicare Part D).

Additionally, depending on the plan, supplemental benefits* include preventive and comprehensive dental, hearing, vision, telehealth visits, point-of-service, access to a 24-hour nurse advice line, and our LiveFit gym membership. Plan monthly premiums start as low as $0 per month.

New in 2022, UPHP will also offer current and new Medicare Advantage members the option to add a supplemental benefit, the UPHP Dental Premium Plan, for an additional $20 per month premium.

This plan offers coverage beyond the preventive and comprehensive dental services already covered under UPHP Advantage and UPHP Choice.

Specifically, it covers:

• 0% coinsurance on anesthesia (when administered in conjunction with qualifying covered services), and basic services, including films, tests, and simple extractions.

• 50% coinsurance on bridges, crowns, crown repairs, dentures, fillings, oral surgery, periodontics, radiographs, and relines and repairs to bridges and dentures.

• $2,500 annual maximum benefit for in-network services.

To learn more about UPHP Medicare Advantage plan coverage and better understand your Medicare options, visit https://www.uphp.com/medicare/

Here, individuals can compare UPHP plans, view the 2022 Summary of Benefits, download our free Medicare Guide, and enroll. As a reminder to those who are Medicare eligible, the Medicare Annual Election Period is Oct. 15 through Dec. 7.

Individuals who have questions can call UPHP Customer Service at 1-877-349-9324 (TTY: 711), Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Eastern Time, with weekend hours from Oct. 1 through March 31. The call is free.

About UPHP

Upper Peninsula Health Plan currently serves nearly 55,000 members across six product lines (Michigan Medicaid, MIChild, Children with Special Health Care Services, Healthy Michigan Plan, MI Health Link, and Medicare Advantage) and its network exceeds 2,300 providers.

Upper Peninsula Health Plan (UPHP) Advantage is an HMO-POS plan with a Medicare contract. UPHP Choice is an HMO plan with a Medicare contract. Enrollment in UPHP depends on contract renewal.

* This is not a complete list of benefits; benefits may vary by plan.