UPHP Hosting Marquette County Community Resource Fair

Sponsored - Citizens of Marquette County are invited to join Upper Peninsula Health Plan (UPHP) and Upper Peninsula Health Care Solutions (UPHCS) for the third annual Marquette County Community Resource Fair, taking place from Noon to 4:00pm on Friday, June 4, in Marquette.

Due to the current pandemic and the need to adhere to social distancing guidelines, this year’s event will again be held in a drive-through “Express Style” in the parking lot of Lakeview Arena/YMCA, located at 401 East Fair Avenue in Marquette.

Free and open to the public, the fair will connect residents with resources from local organizations that are available to assist and support their day-to-day health and social needs. Informational handouts will be distributed in tote bags, along with essential items. The Feeding America Mobile Food Truck will also be onsite again this year to provide groceries to those who attend.

Additionally, 200 doses of the one-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine will be available for attendees who wish to receive it. No appointments or pre-registration are necessary; doses will be administered on a first-come, first-served basis. Individuals must be 18 years or older to be eligible.

“Due to the major impact that COVID-19 continues to have on our community, now more than ever, people need help,” said UPHP Chief Executive Officer Melissa Holmquist. “Many people have lost their jobs and livelihood as a result of the pandemic and may be unaware of the community resources available to help them. We hope this event will help make that connection, and provide people with the goods and services they need to get through this difficult time.”

Individuals planning to attend should enter into the Lakeview Arena parking lot from Pine Street. From there, traffic will flow through the main parking lot of the YMCA in front of the building, where the food truck will be parked and resource bags will be distributed. Items will be pre-boxed and placed in individuals’ trunks. Attendees should exit the arena parking lot onto Fair Avenue.

Although the drive-through method is preferred, individuals without vehicles will be allowed to walk through the event, following social distancing guidelines of maintaining a six-foot distance from others. Masks are strongly encouraged. Several volunteers will be onsite to help direct traffic and distribute the food and resource bags. All volunteers will be taking precautions to make sure this event is as safe as possible.

For more information about this year’s Marquette County Community Resource Fair, please visit the UPHP website by clicking on this link: https://www.uphp.com/blog/events/marquette-county-community-resource-fair/.