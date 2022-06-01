UPHP Hosting Marquette County Community Resource Fair June 15th at Lakeview Arena

Sponsored - Citizens of Marquette County are invited to join Upper Peninsula Health Plan (UPHP) and Upper Peninsula Health Care Solutions (UPHCS) for the 4th Annual Marquette County Community Resource Fair.

This year’s event will take place from Noon to 4pm on Wednesday, June 15th at Lakeview Arena in Marquette.

Free and open to the public, the fair will connect residents with resources from local organizations that are available to assist and support their day-to-day health and social needs.

Over 50 Marquette community-based organizations will be present at the resource fair providing household items and resources related to health, food, and housing. There will be outdoor and athletic goods giveaways, raffle prizes including bikes, and other free goods.

The Feeding America Mobile Food Truck also will be onsite again this year to provide groceries to those who attend. The food truck will be located at the Berry Events Center parking lot, with a drive-up approach, from noon to 2 p.m.

“We are thrilled to host the Community Resource Fair for the fourth year in a row and excited to transition back to an in-person event,” said UPHP Chief Executive Officer, Melissa Holmquist. “Ensuring people have the ability to care for their basic needs is essential to a healthy mental and physical well-being. The cost of basic goods and services are on the rise and we recognize this is putting a strain on families.

“There are many organizations throughout the Upper Peninsula and Marquette County that are able to assist community members with resources,” added Holmquist. “Our hope is that this event will help raise awareness of these resources with both Marquette County residents and health and community-based organizations, so that we can work collectively to improve health and social outcomes for all.”

Additionally, UPHP and UPHCS are seeking donations from area community-based organizations to help support this event. Please contact UPHP at 800-835-2556 if your organization is interested in lending support.

Event Information:

When: June 15, 2022, from noon to 4 p.m.

Where: Lakeview Arena, 401 East Fair Avenue, Marquette, MI 49855

FREE AND OPEN TO THE PUBLIC. NO REGISTRATION OR TICKETS REQUIRED.