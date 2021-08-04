UPHP Hosting Healthy Kids, Healthy Futures Campaign

Sponsored - MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - As kids and teens are enjoying summer, Upper Peninsula Health Plan (UPHP) is continuing to make sure they are healthy.

For the 4th straight year, the health coverage provider is conducting its Healthy Kids, Healthy Futures campaign for anyone in the U.P. ages three to 21.

“We want to make sure that they are being seen at least annually by their health care provider and making sure that they’re up to date on their immunizations,” said Chelsea Ely, the clinical coordinator in the provider’s quality management department.

Ely and the quality management department’s clinical services manager, Lindsey Havel, help move the campaign forward. Goals include keeping track of kids’ overall health and getting teens to understand the health care system.

“Regular well-care visits also give the health care provider the opportunity to complete screenings to identify problems early so that they can be addressed as soon as possible,” Havel stated.

During the pandemic, kids have missed appointments and routine vaccinations. Now, Havel says they should get back on track. She also says sports physicals can be done at the well-care visit.

“I would recommend parents call their providers if their children are due for a well-care visit, and they can get that well-care visit set up,” she said. “They can bring that sports physical form into the well-care visit, and they can both things checked off their list at the same time.”

At least 12 practices across the region are taking part in the effort, which lasts until September 30th. To make things fun, Ely says kids can win prizes.

“Each practice gets to do a drawing at their location,” Ely mentioned, “and there will be a winner at each practice.”

Ely and Havel expect this year’s campaign to be busier than in 2020, and hope parents and children continue to stay on course with their annual well-care visits and immunizations.

https://www.uphp.com/medicaid/healthmanagement/childrenswellness/