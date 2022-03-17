Support Your Community; Become a Non-Emergent Volunteer Driver for UPHP

Sponsored - Marquette, Mich. – Upper Peninsula Health Plan (UPHP) is actively seeking Volunteer Drivers for its Non-Emergent Medical Transportation Program in the following counties across Upper Michigan: Alger, Baraga, Chippewa, Gogebic, Iron, Mackinac and Ontonagon.

The program provides mileage reimbursement or ride assistance, which includes bus transit, taxi services and volunteer drivers.

Volunteer drivers assist UPHP’s members to and from their medical appointments and without our volunteer drivers, some members would not be able to get the preventative and life-sustaining medical care they need.

The biggest benefit of joining our volunteer driver network is the satisfaction of helping your community. Additional benefits of volunteering include mileage reimbursement, meal reimbursement, lodging reimbursement depending on the length of the transport as well as bridge toll and parking reimbursement with receipts.

Volunteer drivers may commit to as many or as few transports as necessary to complement their own schedules. When a driver is needed, a transportation coordinator will contact the volunteer to see if they want to accept or decline the transport.

To learn more about becoming a volunteer driver, or to start the application process, please visit the UPHP website at https://www.uphp.com/transportation/volunteer-drivers or call 1-800-835-2556.

UPHP became a health plan provider in August of 1998 when it partnered with more than 300 medical providers, 15 hospitals and many healthcare clinics in every county of the Upper Peninsula. Based in Marquette, UPHP employs more than 150 talented employees and serves over 55,000 members across the region.

For more information about UPHP and its programs, visit: https://www.uphp.com.