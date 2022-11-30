UPHP & The Volunteer Driver Network Offers Transportation Benefits to Members

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of UPHP and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about UPHP, visit uphp.com

Upper Peninsula Health Plan (UPHP) would like to remind members about their Transportation Benefits. Our members with UPHP Medicaid, Health Michigan Plan, Children’s Special Health Care Services, and MI Health Link plans are eligible for help with transportation to UPHP covered medical appointments and services such as routine care, RX prescriptions, Durable Medical Equipment pick up, outpatient hospital visits, and more. Members can easily request assistance by calling the UPHP Transportation department directly at 1-800-835-2556 or by requesting assistance online at www.uphp.com/transportation. Our staff will screen members to make sure they’re receiving the appropriate transportation assistance such as mileage reimbursement or transport via the bus, a cab, or a volunteer driver.

UPHP has a network of volunteer drivers throughout the Upper Peninsula. This network of drivers helps make sure our members get the medical care they need, given the rural nature of our region. The drivers are responsible for pick up and drop off for the local and long-distance transports and is based on driver availability. UPHP is currently seeking volunteer drivers to join our network. There is currently an increased need for additional volunteer drivers in the Eastern and Western ends of the Upper Peninsula. Community members interested in becoming a volunteer driver should contact UPHP Transportation at 1-800-835-2556 and follow the transportation volunteer driver prompts. More information is available on the transportation page on www.uphp.com

About UPHP

Upper Peninsula Health Plan currently serves nearly 55,000 members across five product lines (Michigan Medicaid, MIChild, Children with Special Health Care Services, Healthy Michigan Plan, MI Health Link, and Medicare Advantage) and its network exceeds 2,300 providers.