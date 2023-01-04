UPHP Reminds Parents to Check for Lead This January

Sponsored - Marquette, Mich. – Upper Peninsula Health Plan (UPHP), is focusing on the importance of lead screening for children and the prevention of exposure to lead during the month of January. Lead exposure can harm many of the body’s systems including the brain and nervous system. In children, lead exposure can lead to developmental and growth delays, hearing and speech problems, and difficulty learning and paying attention.

Lead exposure can happen to any child. It may be present in older homes that were built prior to 1978, on toys that have been around for quite some time, in spices used for cooking, in our soil, and even in our water pipe system. The Upper Peninsula has a grant for lead abatement for any pregnant women or home with children under the age of 21 to have their home tested free of charge. People interested in utilizing this grant should contact Public Health for more information.

A blood lead screening or test is the best way to find out if your child has high levels of lead in their blood. Children with lead poisoning do not always have visible signs or symptoms. All children enrolled in Medicaid programs are required to get tested for lead around age 1 and again at age 2. If the child was not tested during those times, they need to be tested as soon as possible before they turn age 6. All Upper Peninsula Health Department WIC programs can screen and test for lead in children receiving WIC services. If parents cannot remember if their child was tested, they should check with their primary care provider.

UPHP Members can contact our Clinical Services department at 906-226-1907 for more information regarding lead screening & testing.

