UPHP Promotes Tobacco Cessation & Chronic Obstructive Lung Disease (COPD) Awareness in November

Sponsored - Marquette, Mich. – Upper Peninsula Health Plan (UPHP), in association with the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute and the American Cancer Society, will promote respiratory health during the month of November with the 2022 Breathe Better Campaign.

On Nov 17, UPHP will promote the Great American Smoke Out. Smoking is the number one cause of COPD; an irreversible, progressive lung disease that makes the act of breathing more difficult. Rural populations are at higher risk for developing COPD.

UPHP is partnering with Upper Peninsula providers to distribute educational materials that offer cessation support. In addition, UPHP wants to make sure the community is aware of the free Michigan Tobacco Quitline resource available online or by calling 1-800-QUIT-NOW.

Follow UPHP on Facebook (Upper Peninsula Health Plan | Facebook), Instagram (uphealthplan), and Twitter (@UPHealthPlan) for more information and support on you rjourney to becoming tobacco-free. Posts throughout the month will focus on COPD signs and symptoms awareness, quitting tobacco tips, and much more. UPHP looks forward to supporting the health and wellbeing of the communities we serve by providing education and resources throughout the month-long Breath Better campaign.

About UPHP

Upper Peninsula Health Plan currently serves nearly 55,000 members across five product lines (Michigan Medicaid, MI Child, Children’s Special Health Care Services, Healthy Michigan Plan, and MI Health Link) and its network exceeds 2,300 providers.