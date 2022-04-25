UPHP Healthy Kids, Healthy Futures Campaign Encourages Well-Care Visits & Recommended Vaccinations

Upper Peninsula Health Plan (WLUC)

Marquette, MI – As Upper Peninsula temperatures start to warm up, Upper Peninsula Health Plan (UPHP) wants to ensure the health of children and teens as everyone becomes more active this season.

This year’s Healthy Kids, Healthy Futures campaign, sponsored by the regional health coverage provider, UPHP, is focusing on preventive care for children of all ages by encouraging completion of well-care visits and recommended immunizations, including the COVID-19 vaccination for children ages 5+.

Vaccination can help keep kids in school and help them safely participate in sports, playdates, school dances, and other group activities.

Childhood immunization rates have been dropping as parents are postponing well-child checkups, including routine vaccinations due to physical distancing precautions and the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Children and teens need a well-care visit every year. If your child has not had a well care visit in the last year, parents should call their child’s primary care provider’s office to get scheduled,” said Janey Joffee, Director of Population Health at UPHP.

Children and teens who receive a vaccine or are counseled on the importance of vaccines by their provider during the Healthy Kids, Healthy Futures campaign at participating practices will be entered to win a prize.

Twenty clinics and health department offices across the Upper Peninsula are taking part in the effort, which lasts until May 13.

Joffee urges that if your child does not have a primary care provider, contacting your health insurance company is a great resource for finding local providers. UPHP members can call UPHP at 906-225-7500 for assistance or visit UPHP.com.

The annual campaign is sponsored by Upper Peninsula Health Plan, The Region 1 Perinatal Collaborative, and Upper Peninsula Health Group.

Upper Peninsula Health Plan currently serves nearly 55,000 members across six product lines (Michigan Medicaid, MIChild, Children with Special Health Care Services, Healthy Michigan Plan, MI Health Link, and Medicare Advantage) and its network exceeds 2,300 providers.