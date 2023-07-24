UPHP Announces New Member & Provider Portal

Sponsored - Upper Peninsula Health Plan (UPHP) is excited to announce the launch of UPHP Assist; the new member and provider portal was designed to assist our network of providers and valued members with ease of access to important information and services.

UPHP Assist is a secure online platform and is accessible 24/7. Members can access their ID cards, check their currently assigned primary care provider, view their eligibility status, and check their claims history. Providers can use the portal to submit prior authorizations as well as check their statuses, access their patients’ ID cards, follow up on submitted claims, and track payments. The new system puts the needed information at their fingertips to lead to an all-around enhanced experience.

Both members and providers should go to https://assist.uphp.com/ to register and create a new account. They can also access the site through www.uphp.com. If anyone has questions related to the UPHP Assist Member and Provider portals, they should reach out to the UPHP Help Desk Team at 906-225-6811.

About UPHP

Upper Peninsula Health Plan currently serves nearly 55,000 members across five product lines (Michigan Medicaid, MIChild, Children’s Special Health Care Services, Healthy Michigan Plan, and MI Health Link) and its network exceeds 3,000 providers.