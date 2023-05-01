Sponsored - Marquette, Mich. – Upper Peninsula Health Plan (UPHP) wants to remind everyone about the Michigan Medicaid Renewal Process. At the start of the Federal COVID-19 Public Health Emergency, MDHHS stopped the Medicaid renewal process. This meant that people who were current members of a Medicaid Health Plan such as Medicaid, MIChild, or the Healthy Michigan Plan, they didn’t need to submit information to verify if they were still eligible for Medicaid coverage. Renewals are starting again and will take place starting in June of this year and will be running through May 2024.

Everyone currently enrolled in one of these plans needs to make sure that they update their address, phone number, email address, as well as any changes to their household or income in on the MIBridges website. When they receive their renewal package in the mail or electronically, people will need to fill it out, sign the forms, provide any proof needed, and return the pack to MDHHS by the due date shown in their packet or on the MIBridges website. People should be ready to provide proof of income, assets, and expenses. Some examples of proof would be pay stubs, bank statements, or utility bills. They will have 60 days to respond to the renewal packet once they receive it, but UPHP urges their members to return it as soon as possible.

After MDHHS reviews their case, they will send a letter to the address on file. This letter will let them know if they are still eligible for Medicaid, if they are no longer eligible for Medicaid, or if MDHHS needs more info to decide their eligibility.

For questions about the Medicaid renewal process, people can call the Beneficiary Help Line for MDHHS at 1-800-642-3195 (TTY 1-866-501-5656) Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. UPHP members can contact the Customer Service Department at 1-800-835-2556 with any questions.

For more information, please visit www.michigan.gov/mibridges.

About UPHP

Upper Peninsula Health Plan currently serves nearly 55,000 members across five product lines (Michigan Medicaid, MIChild, Children’s Special Health Care Services, Healthy Michigan Plan, and MI Health Link) and its network exceeds 3,000 providers.