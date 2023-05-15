Marquette County Resource Fair 2023

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of UPHP and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about UPHP, visit uphp.com

The Marquette County Community Resource Fair will connect you directly with local organizations that are available to assist and support you in your day-to-day life. You will be able to receive onsite navigation assistance, in addition to becoming more aware of the resources available in our communities.

FRIDAY, JUNE 16, 2023 | NOON TO 4 p.m. | Northern Michigan University, SUPERIOR DOME

Feeding America West Michigan Mobile Food Pantry Noon to 2 p.m.

GET CONNECTED WITH:

▶ Housing Assistance

▶ Food Assistance Programs

▶ Health Care Services

▶ Utility Assistance

▶ Senior Services

▶ Transportation Services

▶ Children’s Services

▶ Mental Health Services

▶ Women’s Services

▶ Veterans Assistance