It’s Flu Shot Season: Here are the Facts

Marquette, Mich. In today’s world, information can sometimes be as contagious as the flu itself. We’re here to set the record straight and dispel some common myths and facts surrounding influenza and the flu vaccine.

Myth 1: It’s Not a Stomach Bug!

Influenza (Flu) is, in fact, a respiratory illness, not an affliction of the stomach or intestines.

Myth 2: No Flu from the Shot!

Let’s make this clear: the flu shot cannot cause the flu illness.

Myth 3: Mild Side Effects Explained

While some individuals may experience mild side effects from the flu shot, such as fatigue or a sore arm, these symptoms typically last only 1-2 days. This is simply your immune system responding to the vaccine, not a case of the flu itself.

Myth 4: Safety in Vaccination

Opting for the flu shot is the safer choice compared to risking natural immunity. The flu can be a severe and even life-threatening disease, impacting even seemingly healthy individuals. Every year, heart-wrenching stories emerge in the media about people who succumb to flu or its complications.

Myth 5: Vulnerable Populations

It’s important to note that young children, older adults, individuals during pregnancy, and those with chronic health conditions are at a higher risk of severe complications from the flu.

Myth 6: Yearly Protection

Why do we need a flu shot every year? Immunity wanes over time, and flu virus strains change annually. That’s why a new vaccine is necessary to provide you and your loved ones with the best protection against the ever-evolving virus.

Fact 1: Time-Tested Protection

Contrary to some misconceptions, the flu vaccine is not a newcomer. It has been available since the 1940s and is updated annually based on predictions about the flu strains for the upcoming season.

Fact 2: Reducing Severity

The flu shot has been proven to lessen the severity of symptoms in those who still contract the flu and prevents flu-related doctor visits each year.

Fact 3: Build Your Defense

After receiving the flu shot, it takes approximately two weeks for your body to build immunity, ensuring you are well-protected.

Fact 4: Stay Strong

The flu can lead to serious complications, including hospitalization and other respiratory illnesses like pneumonia. By getting the flu shot, you reduce the potential for such complications and minimize the impact the flu may have on your health.

Fact 5: Protect All Ages

Everyone aged 6 months and older is recommended to get the flu shot each year. Moreover, getting vaccinated helps protect those who are unable to get vaccinated, such as infants under 6 months old.

Fact 6: Consult with Professionals

For those who remain undecided about getting their flu shot, we strongly encourage you to reach out to your Primary Care Provider. You can also find vaccination locations near you at Find a Flu Shot. UPHP members may contact the Customer Service Department at 1-800-835-2556 for additional assistance.

Together, let’s build a healthy and vibrant Upper Peninsula, where knowledge and prevention are our greatest allies in the fight against the flu.

About UPHP

Upper Peninsula Health Plan currently serves nearly 55,000 members across five product lines (Michigan Medicaid, MIChild, Children’s Special Health Care Services, Healthy Michigan Plan, and MI Health Link) and its network exceeds 3,000 providers.