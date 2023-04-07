Sponsored - Upper Peninsula Health Plan (UPHP) is reminding everyone of the importance of preventative dental care and being familiar with their dental benefits for the adult population. People keep their teeth for their entire lifetime so it’s very important to maintain a healthy mouth and strong teeth. Practicing good oral hygiene such as brushing teeth twice daily along with flossing is very important. Most importantly though is to visit your dentist at least twice a year, even if you have no natural teeth or use dentures.

Understanding what is covered through your dental benefits is also of importance. As of April 1, 2023, MDHHS has updated services available to certain members enrolled in Michigan health plans. Michigan residents ages 19 and older in certain Michigan health plans now have access to new services in the dental program. Members will continue to have access to x-rays, teeth cleanings, extractions, cavity fillings, and dentures but will now have added services available of deep teeth cleanings, root canals, sealants, crowns, and care directed at keeping gums healthy.

About UPHP

Upper Peninsula Health Plan currently serves nearly 55,000 members across five product lines (Michigan Medicaid, MIChild, Children’s Special Health Care Services, Healthy Michigan Plan, and MI Health Link) and its network exceeds 3,000 providers.