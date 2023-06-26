Healthy Kids Healthy Future

Sponsored - Marquette, Mich. – Upper Peninsula Health Plan (UPHP), in collaboration with the Upper Peninsula Health Group (UPHG)’s PGIP department, are excited to kick off the 2023 Healthy Kids, Healthy Futures campaign. This campaign focuses on the importance of preventative care for children, teens, and young adults from birth through age 21.

Annual well-care visits helps to promote lifelong health by starting healthy habits early, and is an important way to track a child’s physical, emotional, and social development. Parents and children should expect for measurements (height, weight, blood pressure) to be taken, immunizations dependent on age, and important health screenings. They should also expect some discussion with their provider on growth and development, as well as their child’s habits like sleep and how school is going.

If their child has not had their annual well-care visit so far in 2023, parents, caregivers, and young adults should call their primary care provider’s office to get one scheduled. Children who have their well-care visits completed at participating provider offices during the 2023 Healthy Kids, Healthy Futures campaign (July 1 – Sept 30) will be entered to win prizes, so they should call their primary care provider today!

About UPHP

Upper Peninsula Health Plan currently serves nearly 55,000 members across five product lines (Michigan Medicaid, MIChild, Children’s Special Health Care Services, Healthy Michigan Plan, and MI Health Link) and its network exceeds 3,000 providers.

https://www.uphp.com/