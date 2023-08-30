Back to School Season: Get Caught Up on Immunizations

Sponsored - Marquette, Mich. – Upper Peninsula Health Plan (UPHP) is reminding everyone of the importance of immunizations in childhood, adolescence, and teen years. Now that the public health emergency for the COVID-19 pandemic has come to an end, it is time to get caught up on routine immunizations so that children are healthy as school and fall activities start back up.

Immunizations are a highly effective, safe, and easy way to help keep your family healthy and prevent disease. It’s very important for our community that we work together to make sure we are not passing illnesses onto other community members, including those who may not be able to fight it as well as we can. Additionally, being healthy from preventable diseases means fewer days away from school.

The first step is to contact your child or teen’s primary care provider. They have access to look up their immunization record, as well as access to the child’s health and medical history for any additional vaccinations that are recommended.

Make the call to get your child and/or teen scheduled and up to date on their immunizations for a happy, healthy school year!

