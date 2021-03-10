UPCAP Teams with Area Agencies to Provide FREE Services

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of UPCAP and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about UPCAP, visit http://upcap.org/.

UPCAP is happy to announce that we are now teaming with other State of Michigan Area Agencies on Aging to offer PATH(Personal Action Towards Health) health and wellness programs virtually-online. These programs help people learn techniques and strategies for the day-to-day self-management of their chronic or long-term health conditions. These workshops are currently being offered to all residents in the State of Michigan free of charge.

PATH is Michigan’s name for Stanford University’s Chronic Disease Self-Management Programs. These programs help people learn techniques and strategies for the day-to-day self-management of their chronic or long-term health conditions. They are workshops conducted in 2 1/2-hour sessions, once a week for 6 weeks, and can be taken either in person or virtually online. These workshops are currently being offered to all residents in the State of Michigan free of charge. Click on the headings below to learn more about each program currently being offered, and how to find the next available session that is right for you.

UPCAP is now teaming with other State of Michigan Area Agencies on Aging to offer PATH health and wellness programs virtually-online. Any advertised workshops you see on our social media, or the UPCAP events page with the #agingwellinMichigan logo, is open to anyone in the U.P. to register and attend online. You will need internet access and video and audio capability on your device to attend. This partnering allows new opportunities for you to join with others throughout the State of Michigan to stay healthy, active and make new connections! Please use the specific contact information on the flyer for the workshop you are interested in to register through the hosting agencies site. All stated times are Eastern Time.

PATH Chronic Pain Management – Click “Here” for more information

PATH Diabetes Management – Click “Here” for more information

PATH Chronic Conditions Management – Click “Here” for more information

PATH Cancer “Thriving & Surviving” *NEW* – Click “Here” for more information

There’s also more information about the PATH programs HERE