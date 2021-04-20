The UP Home & Garden Show is This Weekend!

Sponsored - The U.P. Home and Garden Show is coming fast! Stop by this weekend and check out what we have in store! The show hours are Friday, April 23rd from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM, Saturday, April 24th from 10:00 AM to 8:00 PM, and Sunday, April 25th from 11:00 AM to 4:00 PM.

For your children’s safety, we won’t have a kid’s area for them to play in this year, but we WILL have a Kids Construction Bag, filled with all kinds of goodies from local businesses! Bring them by the Kids table to grab one and a free copy of the Billy the Builder Bear Builds a House book! Meet Billy the Builder Bear himself Friday 5:30 to 7:30 PM, Saturday from 12:30 to 2:30 PM and Sunday from 11:30 am to 1:30 PM. Grab a photo while you are there!

Ladies, we didn’t forget you! While admission is free for everyone this year, check out some special raffles going on – Project Jade, The PWB ladies and others will have special drawings just for you! Stop in the HBA booth for a free chair massage, all safely sanitized between sittings of course! Our massage therapist is donating her time, but tips are not included so they are much appreciated! J

Friday night, Marquette County Habitat for Humanity will be demonstrating “Upcycling” a piece of furniture! If you have ever been interested in learning how to refurbish furniture, be there at 6:30 pm!

All weekend long, Midway Rentals and Sales will be out back in the outdoor booths, hosting the Excavator Challenge! Test out your skills and win prizes!

Manny Mags is our food truck this year so stop outside and grab a bite to eat from them!

Check out all of this and more on our website at www.uphomeandgardenshow.org!