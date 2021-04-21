Why Go to the Show?

Sponsored - The 2021 U.P. Home & Garden Show is coming up this weekend! So why go? Here are a few reasons –

Schedule your projects head of time. Builders and remodelers are busy. The pandemic shut them down for a couple of months and now material prices are making things even more difficult. If you have a project you need to hire someone for, GET ON THEIR SCHEDULE NOW! Come to the show and talk face to face. Whether it is windows or doors, a roof, a shed, an addition, a complete remodel or even your dream home, come and talk to them now. This goes for services too…getting your well serviced, your boat dock, a sauna, a piece of yard equipment. They will be at the show. Maybe you have elderly or disabled family to take care of and they need medical equipment, or maybe they need something more, like respite or hospice care. Come and talk to people.

Support your community. While this show doesn’t have over 100 vendors like we have had in the dome in the past, we have half of that, including some new vendors like Sell’s Lawn Care, Integrity Tree Service and Apple Annie’s Awnings. While some builders may be booked for the year, some of them are losing customers due to rising material costs and delivery delays. They still want your business. Instead of clicking BUY NOW online and getting something cheaper, with no face to face interaction, no customer service… buy local, stay local, and support your community.

Bring your family. Masks are required, social distancing signs are up, just like in the rest of your retail settings. Bring your children to grab a Kids Construction Bag full of goodies sponsored by local businesses or to meet Billy the Builder Bear. Bring your significant other to ladies night Saturday evening to get into some great raffles. Or try your hand at the Excavator Challenge running all weekend. Get out of the house and take a stroll through the Westwood Mall, and maybe support the businesses still in the mall.

Come to Give. There are several non-profits in the show this year, all raffling some great items from blankets to ATVs. Non-profit organizations took a huge hit in 2020. Fundraising through events is how they made their money and that was put on hold. They need the communities support now more than ever.

Come and see the different layout this year in a different venue. The same professionals are here again, ready to talk to you.

See you at the show!