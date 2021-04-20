UP Home & Garden Show--Vendors & Non-Profits

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of UP Home & Garden Show and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about UP Home & Garden Show, visit https://www.uphomeandgardenshow.org/

Every year, new exhibitors decide to join the home show that has been a staple to the Marquette area for nearly 50 years. Because non-profits took such a hard hit in 2020, we opened the show to more than two charities so that they have an opportunity to make some revenue for their cause.

As of April 12th, the non-profits in the show this year are Trillium House, Start the Cycle, Project Jade, the South Shore Fishing Association, the Knights of Columbus, MISS Dig 811 and the Professional Women in Building Council. As for regular new vendors, Integrity Tree Service, Sell’s Tree Service, and Annie Apples Awnings have all joined the show!

Project Jade:

Project Jade was named after Jade Proctor, an 8-year-old girl with Autism. Her mother, Neily Collick, posted on social media that it would be great to have a communication core board at their school playground after seeing it in an article from down in the St. Louis area. Sarah Foster, CEO of the Home Builders Association, and a friend of Neily’s, thought that her HBA members could help. And that’s just what they did! With 41 Lumber donating the lumber, Signs Now donating most of the sign printing and Bromley Hall of Hall Contracting coordinating all the installs at the schools, Project Jade was born.

MAPS speech-language pathologist, Jennifer Bleckiner, took on the task of editing all the communication boards to customize them for each school or public place. Foster created a public group on Facebook (Project Jade) and donations came pouring in. Within a matter of weeks, they raised thousands of dollars to cover any extra printing costs, lumber costs after those ran out and any miscellaneous.

Sandy Knoll Elementary was the first school to receive a sign, where Jade attends school. Other places that have received signs are Cherry Creek Elementary, Delta Schoolcraft ISD, and Lakenenland. Signs have been printed for Superior Hills Elementary, Graveraet Elementary, Richmond Township Library and Gwinn Library.

The goal is for the communication boards to go up all over the U.P. – If you would like to request one for your school or facility, come to the show and head to the Project Jade booth, or email Jennifer Bleckiner at jbleckiner@mapsnet.org. While you are there, grab some raffle tickets for some great baskets.

The Trillium House:

Trillium House welcomes hospice patients from the central U.P. who need a safe and comfortable home at the end of life. Our house becomes their home and our caregivers take on the role of extended family helping with the everyday needs. Resident families can then focus on the time they have together with real peace of mind. The Trillium House will be raffling off a beautiful homemade quilt at the show this year! Stop by their booth and grab some tickets but also talk to them about your loved ones if this is a service you need for them!

Knights of Columbus Council #6447 :

The Knights of Columbus was established in 1882 by Father Michael McGiveny to bring financial aid and assistance to the sick, disabled and needy members and their families. This work continues to this day as our fundraising aids those who suffer from intellectual disabilities. We have supported Lake States industries and the Willow Farm therapeutic riding program among others. Our Council 6447 is very active in furthering the support of charities who provide services to those in need. They will be raising money once again, this time at the U.P. Home & Garden Show!

The Professional Women in Building (PWB) Council:

The Professional Women in Building Council is a council within the Home Builders Association of the Upper Peninsula. NAHB Professional Women in Building is the premier professional organization that provides strategies and solutions for professional women in the building industry. PWB provides the professional advantage necessary to excel, networking & educational opportunities, legislative awareness & outreach, professional/personal development, and leadership opportunities at both regional and national levels. PWB is not gender specific and men are welcome to join. Stop by their booth to get in on some great raffles for a Home & Garden Basket, a Safety Basket & more!

MISS DIG 811:

MISS DIG System, Inc. is a Michigan Non-Profit Corporation that operates as the Underground Utility Safety Notification System for the entire state. MISS DIG 811 has received over 26 million locate requests resulting in nearly 277 million transmissions since 1970.

MISS DIG 811 provides this free service to homeowners, excavators, municipalities and utility companies via our web based locate requests- elocate.missdig.org and rte.missdig.org, or by placing a toll free call to 811 or 800-482-7171. MISS DIG 811 processes that locate request by contacting our over 1,700 members, who then come out and locate their facilities. The mission of MISS DIG System, Inc. is to safeguard the public, environment, property, and utility infrastructures and promote utility damage prevention through a quality, cost-effective process for our customers.

Last year MISS DIG 811 contracted to have the Educational Mobile Unit (E.M.U.) created. The E.M.U. was made for the purpose of educating the public on underground safety. However, in the process we were able to create some educational fun too. The Educational Mobile Unit will be performing in public for the first time in 2021 and will be at the U.P. Home & Garden Show!

One of our most influential members of our communities are our children and we wanted to engage these young ones in the fun of learning about becoming Underground Superheroes.

The E.M.U. has many learning activities to engage everyone, young and old, using videos, hands on activities, virtual reality, corn hole and plinko games. We created a coloring book and a passport to move the learner through a variety of activities to finally be awarded the prestigious title of Underground Superhero.

The Education Mobile Unit was created to travel throughout the state to bring awareness to buried underground utilities and how each of us can be a superhero in our own neighborhoods.

We travel upon request to schools, annual meetings, home improvement stores, local neighborhoods and much, much more. Look for us in a neighborhood near you or contact us for a visit from the E.M.U. at education@missdig811.org.

Start the Cycle

Start the Cycle is a group cycling program in Marquette County that introduces youth to a life full of success through winter fat tire biking and summer mountain biking. The group’s trained mentors provide the structure for participants to achieve goals to cultivate a sense of belonging and resiliency. STC’s long-term mission is to help ensure more positive outcomes for families of need and connect them to other community resources. The team practices weekly and through team-building activities they emphasize the value of teamwork, achievement through effort, the need for boundaries, establishing goals, and planning to achieve those goals. By providing positive experiences for participants, other objectives of the program include improving the youth’s grades in school, expanding social skills, and building trust. Start the Cycle’s recently completed study (in conjunction with NMU, MSU, and MTU) shows an increase in social-emotional and psycho-emotional factors for youth in the program throughout a 16-week summer season. Start the Cycle started in 2013 and is a registered non-profit organization. Start the Cycle will be raffling off a Surly Big Easy E-Cargo Bike!

South Shore Fishing Association:

South Shore Fishing Association is a dedicated group of fishing enthusiast who are focused on the wellbeing of our local fisheries and fishing community. Our members engage in multiple events throughout the year to preserve and maintain the quality of our local fishing experience.

We are dedicated to the development of our fishing youth through programs that encourage our local kids to get outside and enjoy the sport of fishing. We hold an annual kids fishing day and provide the kids with a rod and reel package that they can enjoy that day and take home for future fishing trips. We also organize a woman’s and kids fishing tournament on Lake Superior to further extend their experience to the great lakes.

We are thankful for all of those who have served our great country and want those veterans to have the opportunity to enjoy Lake Superior as well. We show our thanks each year by volunteering our boats, gear, and time to take out over 150 vets fishing on Lake Superior. Our community shows their support by attending a boat parade in lower harbor where the vets can be appreciated and show off their catch of the day. We wrap up the day with a pig roast for the veterans and their families.

We are conscious of the sustainability of our local streams, rivers, brooks, and lakes. We pick a tributary each year and clean up the trash along the banks and river bottoms. We feel the fish should have a natural clean environment to reproduce. We also believe it’s important to clean up the beaches in the spring as well. We are engaging in a program to help clean up under the water during the summer harbor cleanup efforts organized by local divers.

We also feel it’s important to have a little fun and provide a little competition for our fishing community. Annually we hold a spring and fall fishing tournament where our members, and other local fisherman, bring their best to the harbors in hopes to take home some great prizes and bragging rights. Recently we added an ice fishing event to our calendar in an effort of extending that experience to the winter months. The SSFA will be selling raffle tickets for a 4-Wheeler, memberships, Corporate sponsors and raising money for Kids and Vets Day!

The Home Builders Association of the U.P.

The Home Builders Association of the U.P., the HBA, now the sole coordinator of the U.P. Home & Garden Show, formerly the U.P. Builders Show, is a non-profit association dedicated to supporting and protecting the building industry, specifically residential building. The local, state, and national building associations fight together to make housing more affordable for not only the builders, but for the homeowners as well. Stop by the HBA booth to grab a flyer on the Red Flags of hiring contractors and to get in on the BIG CASH raffle!

The HBA is also an excellent resource to call when you are looking for someone to do work on your home or even help build your dream home, sell the one you are in and more. There are scholarships given every year to students going into the trades. Check out more information on the HBA at www.upbuilders.org.