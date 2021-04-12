UP Home & Garden Show: Time for Change

Sponsored - In the past year, we have all had to get used to things changing around us, for better and for worse. The 2021 U.P. Home and Garden Show is no exception. Formerly the U.P. Builders Show, for 2021, the newly named show had to move to a new location, and found the Westwood Mall to be a suitable place to hold the event and have enough room so that we can all follow the guidelines for everyone’s safety.

Apart from the name and location, the show has a few other changes as well. The new location has allowed some exhibitors to move outdoors. Midway Rentals and Sales, Premium Sheds, U.P. Kubota and even MISS Dig with their Safety Van. Inside the mall, there are a lot of returning vendors that have been in the show for decades. We also have a handful of non-profits, hoping to make up for lost revenue – like Trillium House, Project Jade, Start the Cycle, the Knights of Columbus, the South Shore Fishing Association and the Professional Women in Building.

Another change the show will be experiencing is the removal of the Children’s Area for the time being. In respect of everyone’s safety, we decided to give the first five hundred kids goody bags. Twenty two area businesses pulled together to make this happen. Those include Diamond House International, Schwalbach Kitchen Specialists, Nate and Nicole Noble, NobleisOne LLC, The Barrier Free Store, The Window Store, Swick Home Services, Fraco Concrete, 41 Lumber, Semco, UPPCO, Miss Dig, K2 Insulation, Insultech, All About Wood, Bera Windows & Doors, No Shank, Cottages to Castles, Michael’s Homes, Phil & Lee’s Homes, Carey Inc & Sodergren Septic and Beauchamp Plumbing & Heating. Billy the Builder Bear will be at the show each day for a couple of hours - Friday 5:30 to 7:30, Saturday 11:30 to 1:30 and Sunday 12:30 - 2:30.

While you won’t see ALL of the vendors you are used to seeing inside the dome, you will see over fifty of them. We encourage you to come on out and talk face to face with the businesses who can help you get started on your home building and repair projects!

The show is scheduled to return to the NMU Superior Dome in early March for 2022 so come help support your community and local businesses at the 2021 U.P. Home & Garden Show! The major sponsors for this year’s show include Window Outfitters of the U.P., Midway Rentals and Sales, and Rainy Creek Construction.

To find out more information, head to the show website at www.uphomeandgardenshow.org.