Uncle Ducky Outdoors Honored as a 2021 Michigan Celebrates Awardee!

Uncle Ducky Outdoorsis being celebrated as one of the 2021 awardees for the Michigan 50 Companies to Watch award, presented by Michigan Celebrates Small Business. Uncle Ducky Outdoors will be honored at an awards ceremony during the 17th annual Michigan Celebrates Small Business gala event, July 20.

Uncle Ducky Outdoors is a tourism-based company that offer guided kayaking tours daily in Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore with Paddling Michigan, 2 camp grounds that focus on glamping (glamor camping) experiences in the Upper Peninsula. Au Train Beach Campground and The Paddlers Village provide fully furnished Yurts, Safari Tents, Tipis, as well as primitive camping sites. Grand Island Tours is a boat tour around Grand Island National Recreation area aboard a 40 foot catamaran boasting cliff lines on the north shore that are over 200 feet tall as well as 2 historic lighthouses and multiple waterfalls. A restaurant, the Duck Pond Eatery and Beer Garden, featuring Americana style foods with a focus on locally caught Lake Superior Whitefish and BBQ also offering over 40 Michigan Craft Beers. a newly renovated motel, The Paddlers Inn, in Christmas, Michigan and several Retail Locations in Munising, are offing t-shirts and trinkets of all kinds.

“We are very appreciative to be honored by the MCSB. Last year started full of uncertainty with many new and unforeseen obstacles. Early on we decided to focus strongly on our employees and their comfort and safety during a pandemic. We knew that if we took an approach to provide our staff with any and everything, to be safe the at work,that attitude would be passed onto our guests. The implementation of massive changes to the way we did business during a pandemic was embraced by our staff and everyone understood from the start that it was not going to be black and white but an inevitable gray area that was constantly changing to better serve our guests as we learned more and more through out the summer. This honor is the result of the hard work and dedication that every member of our team gave every single day this summer and we know that without them none of this would have been possible. We will be celebrating this award with them this summer and look forward to the warm weather and the guests that come visit us this year, “ said Greg Scott, General Manager.

The Michigan 50 Companies to Watch are known for making a substantial economic impact and have proven that with this year’s nominations totaling 559. This year has challenged businesses due to COVID-19, but many have proven to be valiant and continue to impact Michigan’s economy despite the challenges they have faced. Out of the applicants for this year’s gala each demonstrated innovation and growth, helping their small business create change in communities around Michigan.

“Small businesses create significant economic impact in communities all across Michigan,” said Josh Hundt, Chief Business Development Officer and Executive Vice President at the Michigan Economic Development Corporation.

“We are excited to acknowledge and celebrate more than 80 small businesses this year who have been selected by their peers, communities and small business support organizations and demonstrate the resiliency and impact of Michigan small businesses.”

Companies nominated for the Michigan 50 Companies to Watch award must be second-stage companies, defined as having six to 99 full-time-equivalent employees and generating $750,000 to $50 million in annual revenue or working capital from investors or grants. Additionally, the companies must be privately held and headquartered in Michigan.

Each nominee is evaluated based off of intent and capacity to grow such as:

Employee or sales growth

Exceptional entrepreneurial leadership

Sustainable competitive advantage

Other notable factors that showcase the company’s success

Michigan Celebrates Small Business hopes to celebrate small business success in-person at the Breslin Center in East Lansing on July 20. At this time MCSB is planning for a hybrid approach to the celebration, offering a virtual and in-person experience. If an in-person gala is permitted, MCSB will comply with CDC, state and Michigan State University guidelines.

About Michigan Celebrates Small Businesses

Michigan Celebrates Small Businesses is a non-profit (501c3) organization that is composed of statewide founding organizations that provide small businesses with resources to help their company grow. MCSB has Since 2005, their awards gala has celebrated and honored the impact small businesses have on our communities and state. MCSB makes small businesses their priority and will continue to support, connect, and celebrate small businesses in Michigan.

Michigan Celebrates Small Business is a partnership of the Michigan Economic Development Corporation, Edward Lowe Foundation, Small Business Association of Michigan, U.S. Small Business Administration, Michigan Business Network and the Michigan Small Business Development Center.

Kinexus Group is the Managing Partner of 2021 Michigan Celebrates Small Business gala.

