Head to Gwinn Saturday for First ‘The Big 3′ Summer Concert

Head to Gwinn Saturday night for the first-ever The Big 3 Summer Concert!

Emily Ann Roberts, Jordan Harvey, Gabe Bailey and Shotgun Kelli will perform at the Neil Senior Armatti Memorial Raceway. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. and the show begins at 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 8. Learn more about the artists below!

Tickets are $20 for general admission, but the price goes up for VIP ticket holders.

Bring your own lawn chairs, or have access to seating with a VIP ticket purchase. VIP access includes a meet and greet with the artists, exclusive access to one of two VIP lounges, private bar, five drink tickets, private port-a-potties, and reserved stand up tables close to the stage.

Beverages are available for purchase at the show grounds (cash only) and a wristband is required to purchase alcohol. No carry-ins are allowed.

A portion of all proceeds will benefit the Gwinn VFW Post.

About the Artists

Emily Ann Roberts: Since launching her country music career, Roberts has now played the coveted Opry stage 16 times. But before that, she made a name for herself on Blake Shelton’s team on The Voice before she’d even graduated from high school. With all of that performing and songwriting and recording experience, Roberts has already racked up more than 19 million streams of her music and was recently named one of Rolling Stone magazine’s Best Acts of CMA Fest.

Jordan Harvey: Rising artist Jordan Harvey is taking fans “Along For The Ride” with the release of his infectiously upbeat five-track debut EP - It Is What It Is. The debut features the “swoon worthy” (Country Swag) “I Will,” the TikTok viral “Alabama Girl,” and his newest hit “Along For The Ride.” Boasting the multi-instrumentalist’s strong Country-hewn pipes and knack for vivid storytelling, the new tune parallels a couple’s spontaneous drive down a two-lane road to the passion felt in a new romance.

Gabe Bailey: At the ripe old age of 21, Gabe Bailey, from small town Indiana, has been performing live for a decade. Some may refer to him as a Musical Chameleon. His years of playing drums in worship bands, bass in Jazz bands and guitar and piano in the Dynamic Duo Gabe Bailey and Rocksteady, prepared him to venture into the creation of his own music. Gabe released his first album at age 16 in 2018 and most recently released his second album Take II in 2022. Each album displays his exceptional talent.

Shotgun Kelli: Local favorites Shotgun Kelli will get the party started on Saturday!

We can’t wait to see you Saturday for The Big 3 Summer Concert, rain or shine!