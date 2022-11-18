Instead of holiday excess, give the gift of help for SAIL on Giving Tuesday

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Superior Alliance for Independent Living and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Superior Alliance for Independent Living, visit http://www.upsail.org/.

Black Friday. Cyber Monday. These days are all built to make you spend money as some way to show you care for your loved ones during the holidays. However, what if we told you there was a way to spend money on a loved one without it being about some trinket that will be thrown away in a few years?

Giving Tuesday was created in an effort to help non-profits around the U.S. receive vital donations during this time of critical need in all our towns and cities. Superior Alliance for Independent Living wants to be your home for donations this Giving Tuesday on Nov. 29.

SAIL has been doing the work of helping the Upper Peninsula’s most vulnerable residents for years now. From veterans to the disabled, SAIL has made it our goal to give independence to those who deserve it the most.

Your donation to SAIL means more than just a few dollars out of your bank account. Instead, you could be helping a disabled adult gain technology to aid in their quest for independence or a veteran looking to connect with others.

SAIL has been serving individuals with disabilities and their families across all Upper Peninsula communities since 1998. Our staff provides information, resources, referrals and support services to people with a wide variety of disabilities, both visible and invisible.

SAIL vows to treat all people with dignity and respect and to value each person individually. We will continue to do our part to advocate and support equal access for all throughout the Upper Peninsula.

Join us as we strive to make our corner of Michigan a little bit brighter this holiday season. Donate to SAIL on Nov. 29!