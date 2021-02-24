Marquette Business Helping People Look Younger & Results Are Stunning!

Sponsored - Are you trying to eliminate fine lines, wrinkles, crows feet, smile lines, or vertical and horizontal neck bands to look younger? BOTOX® Cosmetic can help without surgical procedures or a facelift.

BOTOX® Cosmetic is one of the best neurotoxins on the market, and fights against muscle-induced wrinkles and fine lines by stopping those muscle contractions. While results can be dramatic, there is no effect on normal facial expressions when injected by a skilled clinician.

BOTOX® acts to block nerve impulses to selectively treated tiny muscles of the face and neck, causing these small muscles to relax and not contract. This results in the smoothing of the overlying skin, while untreated muscles contract normally.

Messeter Botox will slim the face and provide a beautiful V shape by reducing the squared-out appearance caused by a large masseter (jaw) muscle. This procedure is commonly used to relieve tension headaches, temporomandibular joint (TMJ) disorders, teeth grinding, and clenching of the jaw.

Platysma Botox treats vertical and horizontal lines in the neck.

Superior Aesthetics has the most experienced injection artist in the Upper Peninsula, giving you the best BOTOX® applications in Marquette and the surrounding areas.

With an eye for perfection Amanda Beerman, DNP, has the knowledge and medical experience to diminish facial lines and wrinkles without looking overdone or frozen. Amanda has developed her own personalized techniques to give you a beautifully relaxed result so you can always look your best.

Even your closest friends will notice something is different; but with our natural results, they won’t be able to put their finger on exactly what it is about your enhanced appearance.

If you’re looking for smooth, radiant, and youthful looking skin, schedule a consultation with Amanda in the beautiful, historic Third Street Village area in Marquette today.

Call to schedule an appointment or sign up for a no-cost Virtual Consultation. Superior Aesthetics, located at 611 North Third Street in Marquette, complies with all Covid-19 health regulations and facemasks are required upon entry.

For more information or to schedule an In-Clinic or Virtual Consultation, call 906-225-7126.

To learn more about BOTOX® Cosmetic or the many other products and services for the face, body and skin offered at Superior Aesthetics, visit their secure, confidential website at www.SuperiorAesthetics.org