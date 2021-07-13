The Student Success Project is here to support you! LET’S DO THIS TOGETHER!

Sponsored - Has your child’s learning been impacted by the pandemic? The Student Success Project (SSP) is here to help by is here to help by supporting the kids, caregivers, and families caregivers, and families who have been negatively impacted by the pandemic.

We are here to answer questions and address any concerns there may be for your child and family a successful return to school. Support is given by helping gain access to appropriate services to ensure a successful return to learning. Communication between your family, the school and other various organizations is simplified. We will contact the school on your behalf, speak with various agencies to help gain access to local resources and help your child transition back into school.

The advocates at SSP are here to listen, plan, develop goals and devise a plan in collaboration with your student and family specifically tailored to your particular situation. We are here to empower your child to take control of their learning and school success while helping your family find healthy solutions for further growth to ensure future success. You are in charge; let us help you plan a successful path for your child.

If you feel you are in need of the services of the Student Success Project or know of a student or family who is in need of these services please complete the Student Success Project Referral Form or contact Julie at School Success Project , Marquette Alger Resolution Service, 906-235-3466, sspadvocate@marsmediation.org. Visit Let’s Do This Together! (google.com) for more information about the project and for the latest news and updates, please head to: Facebook.

LET’S DO THIS TOGETHER!