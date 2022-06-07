Settlers Federal Credit Union Hosting “Knock Out” Cancer Walk this Saturday June 11th in Bruce Crossing

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Settlers Federal Credit Union and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Settlers Federal Credit Union, visit https://www.settlersfcu.com

Settlers Federal Credit Union will be hosting their 10th Annual “Knock Out” Cancer Walk on Saturday, June 11th.

Registration for the event is at 10:30 a.m., while the Walk begins at 11:00 a.m. Participants may either Walk, Run or Ride their Bike to raise funds for the event, which begins and ends at Settlers FCU in Bruce Crossing.

All proceeds from the event support the Ontonagon Cancer Association. In the past nine years, the Walk has earned more the $36,000 for Ontonagon County residents in their fight against cancer.

Registration fees for this year’s Walk are $25 for Adults and $15 for Children 12 & Under.

