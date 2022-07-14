You’re Invited! Come Check Out the New Select Realty Office TONIGHT!

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Select Realty and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Select Realty, visit www.selectmqt.com.

TONIGHT! You’re invited!

Select Realty wants you to come check out our new office during tonight’s Business After Hours (BAH) event, held through the Lake Superior Community Partnership.

The BAH marketing event is at our office, located at 2363 US-41 W in Marquette Township, tonight, July 20th from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

We have food, provided by Up North Lodge, beverages and many prizes to win. Plus, meet the residents of the Select Realty pond, two ducks named Big D and Dinah. We also have a look at the local real estate market with owners Andi Goriesky and Sean Leahy, as well as our entire team of agents.

Our new office space provides opportunities to meet inside the building, in one of several conference rooms, or outside on our deck space. This is important for anyone who still might not be comfortable gathering inside, as the deck provides an outdoor setting to sign paperwork or discuss your home buying options. Select Realty even hopes to hold Friday bonfires outside our office space, right next to the pond.

Learn more about us, and check out the Upper Peninsula properties available through Select Realty, on our website. You can reach the office by phone at (906) 228-2772.