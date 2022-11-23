Share your Love Beyond Christmas with the Salvation Army

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Salvation Army and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Salvation Army, visit https://centralusa.salvationarmy.org/marquettecountymi/.

The Salvation Army is not just about red kettles and bell ringing outside of your favorite stores during the holiday season. While we love our bell ringers and helping to spread cheer during these last weeks of the year, our goals stretch far beyond last week of November and all of December.

You see, our true motivating factor is real love beyond hunger, beyond homelessness, and beyond Christmas. At the Salvation Army, we Love Beyond.

Your donations to the Salvation Army do so much more than you realize. We help families with basic needs such as food, clothing, shelter, and household needs. Our Food Pantry is open year-round, providing food and comfort to those in need.

Our Pathway of Hope provides case management services to families in crisis looking to break the cycle and create a future of stability.

Whatever the need, the Salvation Army’s mission in the Upper Peninsula is to be there for anyone who needs us. For more information about our services in your area, visit one of the links below.