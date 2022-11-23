Vote Now in the Salvation Army’s Christmas Tree Spectacular

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of The Salvation Army Upper Peninsula Region and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about The Salvation Army Upper Peninsula Region, visit https://centralusa.salvationarmy.org/marquettecountymi/.

Annually, The Salvation Army Upper Peninsula Region hosts a Christmas Tree Spectacular!

This year, local high school students were given a Christmas tree, donated by Michael’s, along with $100 to use at Michael’s to purchase decorations at a 50% discount. And now, the decorated trees are ready to be viewed and voted on by you!

All decorated trees will be on display from Nov. 18 through Dec. 9, 2022. Display locations this year include the Delta Plaza Mall in Escanaba, Nicolet Bank in Manistique, Westwood Mall in Marquette, and Peoples State Bank in Munising.

To vote online for your Fan Favorite, visit the Christmas Tree Spectacular webpage. There, you can also view the trees in all four locations. The winning tree will be announced after the completion of voting on Dec. 9.

Every tree from the event will be donated to local families in need.

To learn more or to vote, check out The Salvation Army Upper Peninsula Region’s Christmas Tree Spectacular webpage. To view the trees in person, head to the locations listed above.

