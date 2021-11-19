The Salvation Army locations work together for U.P. families

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Salvation Army - Marquette/UP Collective and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Salvation Army - Marquette/UP Collective, visit https://centralusa.salvationarmy.org.

The Salvation Army locations in Upper Michigan work together to help U.P. families in need.

With locations in Marquette, Houghton, Delta and Dickinson counties, the U.P. Collective of The Salvation Army serves a wide population of Yoopers.

The Salvation Army believes in meeting the basic needs of individuals and families, young and old. These basic needs include food, clothing, shelter and household needs. The organization also provides support to individuals in need.

In addition to basic needs support all year long, the Upper Peninsula locations of The Salvation Army, provide several assistance programs during the holidays. This includes a Thanksgiving meal served the day before Thanksgiving for our lunch program, Toy Shop, Christmas baskets and Adopt a Family.

To keep these programs going, and help the most families possible, donations are needed.

The greatest need right now is monetary donations. One way to donate this year, is through The Salvation Army Virtual Red Kettle Campaign.

Learn how you can help by visiting the website of the location closest to you:

The Salvation Army Mission Statement: The Salvation Army, an international movement, is an evangelical part of the universal Christian Church. Its message is based on the Bible. Its ministry is motivated by the love of God. Its mission is to preach the gospel of Jesus Christ and to meet human needs in His name without discrimination.