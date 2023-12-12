The Salvation Army of Marquette has a mission every holiday season

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of The Salvation Army of Marquette and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about The Salvation Army of Marquette, visit https://centralusa.salvationarmy.org/marquettecountymi/.

When the holiday season rolls around, you’ve probably seen the red kettles and bell ringers of The Salvation Army in front of your favorite stores. It’s easy to toss a few bucks in the kettle, but most people may not know where that bit of spare change goes.

As part of the Marquette community, The Salvation Army is committed to helping those less fortunate or those who need a helping hand at any point in the year -- not just the holidays.

But still -- every dime of help from people all over Marquette goes to help those in need.

The Salvation Army provides basic needs for Marquette residents, such as a food pantry, utility assistance, and meal programs. Our goal is to be part of the solution to poverty in the community.

Our work dips into youth services as well. Our Bridging the Gap program is designed to help at-risk kids and teens build better educational and emotional foundations to lead happy and productive lives. We also focus on backpack programs to give kids what they need to start the school year off on a good note.

If you worry about your child’s spiritual health, then we offer vacation bible school programs, a kids club, and Sunday school lessons to guide children on a path to Jesus Christ.

But the work of The Salvation Army goes further, allowing families to gain stability through our Pathway of Hope program or through additional financial support for necessary household goods.

And yes, we can’t forget about our work during the holidays. The Salvation Army’s toy shop provides to children who are less fortunate in this time of giving. It is our goal that no child leaves the holidays without knowing someone cares.

There’s many different ways to help The Salvation Army. Of course, your donations can go a long way to helping needy members of the Marquette community. To donate, visit our website or simply donate what you have at one of the many red kettle bells across the area.

Happy Holidays to all!