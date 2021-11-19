Vote in The Salvation Army of Marquette County’s Christmas Tree Spectacular

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of The Salvation Army of Marquette County and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about The Salvation Army of Marquette County, visit https://centralusa.salvationarmy.org/marquettecountymi/.

Annually, The Salvation Army of Marquette County hosts a Christmas Tree Spectacular!

Local leaders and businesses were given a Christmas tree, donated by Michael’s, along with $100 to use at Michael’s to purchase decorations at a 50% discount. And now, the decorated trees are ready to be viewed and voted on by you!

All decorated trees will be on display at the Westwood Mall in Marquette Township from Nov. 12 through Dec. 10, 2021.

To vote for Fan Favorite, residents can vote at the mall with cash in Red Kettles stationed by each tree. There is also a convenient online option for voting this year. Just visit The Salvation Army of Marquette County’s Christmas Tree Spectacular webpage to vote for your favorite!

The winning tree will be announced after the completion of voting on Dec. 10.

To learn more or to vote, check out The Salvation Army of Marquette County’s Christmas Tree Spectacular webpage. To view the trees in person, head to the Westwood Mall, pinpointed on the map below.

The Salvation Army Mission Statement: The Salvation Army, an international movement, is an evangelical part of the universal Christian Church. Its message is based on the Bible. Its ministry is motivated by the love of God. Its mission is to preach the gospel of Jesus Christ and to meet human needs in His name without discrimination.