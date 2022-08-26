SAIL ‘Battle of the Boards’ Cornhole Tournament to Benefit UP Vets SERVED and UP Sled Hockey Programs

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of the Superior Alliance for Independent Living (SAIL) and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about the Superior Alliance for Independent Living (SAIL), visit http://www.upsail.org.

The Superior Alliance for Independent Living (SAIL) is bringing back it’s “Battle of the Boards” Cornhole Tournament in September!

Thirty-six teams of two will play in an effort to raise funds for the UP Vets SERVED and UP Sled Hockey programs.

UP Vets SERVED

U.P. Vets SERVED is a program developed by SAIL for veterans of every ability and military families. We focus on creating opportunities for everyone to socialize in a supportive environment. Our programs promote camaraderie, allowing individuals to discuss events only our veterans can understand and identify barriers only they face.

U.P. Vets SERVED strives to achieve this by offering various events throughout the year locally and throughout the beautiful Upper Peninsula. Check out U.P. Vets SERVED events here. Donations can be made online.

UP Sled Hockey

Sled hockey was invented at a Stockholm, Sweden, rehabilitation center in the early 1960s by a group of Swedes who, despite their physical disability, wanted to continue playing hockey.

Sled hockey follows most of the typical ice hockey rules with the exception some of the equipment. Players sit in specially designed sleds that sit on top of two hockey skate blades. There are two sticks for each player instead of one and and the sticks have metal pics on the butt end for players to propel themselves. Goalies wear basically the same equipment but do make modifications to the glove. Metal picks are sewn into the backside to allow the goalie to maneuver.

Sled hockey provides opportunity for many types of disabilities and there are opportunities available in local areas for recreation/competition all the way to the National Sled Team that plays in the Paralympics. Sled hockey is rapidly growing in the US and players are “hooked” once they touch the ice the first time.

Follow the Sled Hockey U.P. Sled Cats team on Facebook! Donations can be made online.

“Battle of the Board” Cornhole Tournament Details

The tournament will be held on September 10th, at the SAIL building located at 1200 Wright Street. Team check in begins at 10:00 a.m. and games begin at 10:30 a.m.

The event will also feature raffles, prizes, food, and fun for the whole family as we get together to promote SAIL and it’s programs. Spectators can also try out the adaptive bikes and play “Toss-for-a-Cause.”

Tickets are $50 and can be purchased online. Team registration closes on Sept. 4.

For more information, visit the SAIL website, or contact Nick Emmendorfer at nicke@upsail.org or 906-936-0926. To donate towards all of SAILs programs and services, click here.