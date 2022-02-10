Try New Menu Items or Stick With Classic Favorites While Dining at Tracey’s Inside the Roam Inn

Try New Menu Items or Stick With Classic Favorites While Dining at Tracey’s Inside the Roam Inn

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Roam Inn, LLC and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Roam Inn, LLC, visit roam-inn.com.

Want amazing accommodations and dining that you’ll crave when you’re gone? Take a trip to Roam Inn and enjoy a perfectly-presented and tasty meal at Tracey’s in beautiful Munising.

Roam Inn is an 18-room boutique hotel, with nine single rooms and nine suites available for booking. While Roam Inn is not located directly on the water, our guests can enjoy views of the bay, boat cruises and parts of Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore on our patio and 3 of our upper level rooms.

For five-star dining, enjoy a meal or two at Tracey’s, located inside the hotel. A name that pays tribute to a close friendship between Tom & Stephen Tracey – Tracey’s is a relaxed, casual dining establishment that focuses on top-notch presentation of eclectic fare.

Watch the video above, or take a look below to see what’s included in some of our new and classic menu items currently available at Tracey’s.

Roamen Ramen

Introduced this winter, the Roamen Ramen features teriyaki drizzled crispy torikatsu chicken, billionaire bacon, bok choy, a marinated egg, menma and nori.

Korean Wings

These double-fried Korean style BBQ wings feature gochujang and peek-a-boo dressing. Want traditional wings? We have those too with obnoxious rooster hot, or parmesan garlic sauces.

Tokyo Bowl

Chef Allie’s favorite is the Tokyo Bowl with house broth, chashu pork, a marinated egg, bok choy, menma and nori.

Try these new menu items or stick with our classic American fare, like the Gitchee Gumee Burger with fries or onion rings, or the Demonico Ribeye, served with fingerling potatoes, asparagus and beer-battered onion rings. We also offer a variety of house cocktails.

We can’t wait to serve you at Tracey’s at Roam Inn!

Order online for take-out, or call to make dine-in reservations at 906-387-8000.