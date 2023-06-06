Step back in time and tour a real copper mine

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Quincy Mine and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Quincy Mine, visit https://quincymine.com.

Have you ever wanted to travel back in time? Well, now you can by touring the Quincy Mine in Hancock!

Experience Quincy Mine like never before! Each tour takes approximately 2 hours and 15 minutes, allowing for plenty of time for questions and discussion.

The walk-in is approximately 2,000 feet, takes 12-15 minutes, and is at leisurely pace with stops to learn about the history of the adit (a horizontal passage leading into a mine for the purposes of access), as well as an introduction to local geology.

The underground portion of the tour takes more than an hour, and the temperature in the mine is a refreshing 43°, so be sure to bring a jacket and perhaps some long pants. Some recommended items for your tour include waterproof boots (sandals and flip-flops are not recommended), and wearing warmer layers, including hats and gloves.

Daily underground mine tours are at 9:00 a.m., 11:15 a.m., 1:30 p.m., and 3:45 p.m. Please arrive at least 15 minutes before your scheduled time. Click here for pricing.

Quincy Mine tours are also fully accessible and wheelchair friendly. Please call ahead with any questions or concerns.

Reserve your tour today! Book now online or call (906) 482-3101 for more information.