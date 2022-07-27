It’s not too late to register for the Pine Mountain 500 this week!

It’s not too late to register for the Pine Mountain 500 this week!

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Pine Mountain 500 and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Pine Mountain 500, visit https://rotaryimk.org/pine-mountain-500.

There’s still time to register for the Pine Mountain 500 this week! Race yourself and other competitors up the 500 stairs of giant Pine Mountain!

The August 6th event actually starts at the top of Pine Mountain. Participants race down Kramer Drive to lower Pine Mountain Road/Hibbard Street before turning on Pine Mountain Road and racing to the Pine Mountain 500 stairs for a total distance of 2.78 miles.

The event is chip-timed and participants receive an overall and a Pine Mountain 500 stair time. Dual Duel participants do the route twice!

Awards are presented as follows:

--Male and female 1st, 2nd, 3rd overall

--Male and female age group awards: 5-6, 7-8, 9-10, 11-12, 13-14, 15-19, 20-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59, 60-69, 70+

--Cash prizes for Top 3 Dual Duel winners

--KING and QUEEN OF THE MOUNTAIN

The current course record time is 19:08.5. The stair climb record is 3:04.9. Want to compete to beat one or both records? Register here!

But, there’s more than just the race! For this family-friendly event, we’ll have bounce houses, food trucks, beverages, and music. Join others celebrating the camaraderie, fellowship and fitness fun at the post-race party.

Check out photos and more from past Pine Mountain 500 events on our website and Facebook page. Click here to register online.