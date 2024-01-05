Pine Mountain Resort is open for ski and winter sports fans!

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Pine Mountain Resort and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Pine Mountain Resort, visit https://www.pinemountainresort.com/.

Are you itching to get on the slopes this winter? Pine Mountain Resort is back open for business for anyone looking for a fun and local place to ski and enjoy the Great Outdoors!

After several days of transforming the resort back into a Winter Wonderland, we are ready for winter sports fans to come enjoy what we offer. Whether you’re seeking adventure or exploration or relaxation and rejuvenation, Pine Mountain Ski & Golf Resort is your Upper Peninsula destination.

Our skiing is an incredible way to pick up a new hobby. Open at 10 a.m. on most week days and 9 a.m. during the weekends, you’ll hit the slopes with fun and adventure on your mind.

Are you worried about your level of ski experience? Maybe you fear that you don’t have the right equipment. Either way, it’s no problem for us. We offer lessons and equipment rental to make your stay one to remember.

Of course, you might be a planner and need to know what you’re getting into at Pine Mountain Resort. Learn more about the mountain here. Take your thirst for knowledge even further with our snow report so you can be fully prepared for the excitement ahead.

Whatever you’re seeking from a day -- or weekend -- at Pine Mountain Resort, know that your safety and satisfaction are our biggest commitments to you. Come join the excitement of a winter’s day with us!