Pike Distributors Celebrates 85 Years of Service

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Pike Distributors and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Pike Distributors, visit https://pikedistributors.com.

For 85 years, Pike Distributors has been serving more than just beverages. They’ve been serving their Upper Peninsula family, friends and neighbors.

Sibling owners of Pike Distributors, Jack Ketvirtis and Sarah Ketvirtis, are part of the third generation to run Pike. Their grandfather began the business back in 1937, running beer out of the back of his pick-up truck.

“We’re a family-owned business. We’re small,” says Sarah. “Jack and I work the business every single day.”

Part of Pike’s company philosophy is listening to the clients they serve and always being open to feedback and suggestions. This is followed for employees too, who are a huge part of the Pike Distributors family.

With distribution centers in Marquette (headquarters), Gladstone, and Newberry, Pike distributes beer, wine, and other beverages through a system of regulations that emphasize accountability, consumer safety, and choice.

Pike works with nearly 400 retailers, and provides beverages for customers in Marquette, Luce, Alger, Schoolcraft, Chippewa, Mackinac and Delta counties.

Part of the family-run and 85-year history of Pike is giving back to all those communities they serve.

“Communities are so important to us,” Sarah says. “The communities we live and work in, we wouldn’t be here without them, and we do as much as we can to help the local organizations and projects and events that make the communities we live in a better place.”

For more about Pike Distributors, check out their website. Watch the video above to hear from those Pike serves alongside every day.